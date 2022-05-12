Gov. orders flags at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff over the weekend in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, May 12, she ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective from sunrise to sundown on Sunday, May 15, to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Gov. Kelly noted that Peace Officers Memorial Day honors local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

“Kansas peace officers risk their lives daily to protect their communities,” Kelly said. “Their dedication and sacrifices to keep us safe do not go unnoticed. On May 15th, and every day, we honor their service.”

