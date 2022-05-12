Advertisement

Gas, diesel prices keep rising, hit all-time high Thursday

Gasoline was selling for $3.99 per gallon at a number of stations Thursday morning in Topeka as prices at the pump hit an all-time high across the nation, according to AAA.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rising prices at the pump hit an all-time high on Thursday and are showing no signs of going down anytime soon.

AAA on Thursday says the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel is $4.41.

Diesel fuel, meanwhile, is averaging $5.55 per gallon across the United States.

Both averages are the highest ever recorded.

Unleaded prices are up 17 cents over a week ago, when the average national price was $4.24 per gallon, AAA says.

A month ago, unleaded fuel was averaging $4.09 per gallon -- 32 cents cheaper than Thursday’s prices.

And a year ago, unleaded prices were at $3 per gallon -- $1.41 less than Thursday’s prices.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel prices continue to skyrocket.

Thursday’s national average was 8 cents higher than the $5.47 of a week ago; 53 cents higher than the $5.02 of a month ago; and $2.42 higher than the $3.13 of a year ago.

Prices in Topeka and across Kansas also continue to trend upward, but remain below the national average.

According to AAA, the average price for unleaded fuel in Kansas on Thursday was $3.98 per gallon, up 12 cents over the $3.86 of a week ago; up 31 cents over a month ago; and up $1.15 over the $2.83 of a year ago.

Meanwhile, the average price for diesel fuel in Kansas was $5.28 per gallon on Thursday, up 2 cents from the $5.26 of a week ago; up 60 cents over the $4.68 of a month ago; and up $2.24 over the $3.04 of a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices Thursday morning in Topeka ranged from $3.84 to $3.99 per gallon.

