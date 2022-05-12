Foundation announces 2023 Big Kansas Road Trip headed to NC Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Big Kansas Road Trip will head to North Central Kansas and showcase Mankato, Belleville and Smith Center.

On the last day of the 2022 Big Kansas Road Trip in Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford counties, Marci Penner of the Kansas Sampler Foundation says the 2023 road trip will be held in Jewell, Republic and Smith counties in North Central Kansas between May 4 and 7.

The Kansas Sampler Foundation said the BKRT is a multi-day event that feels like a tri-county open house of communities and their attractions, as well as locally-owned shops and restaurants. It said the event is a time to travel back roads and take in short activities that help locals tell their stories.

“All we ask is that communities be good at being themselves,” Penner said. “The public wants to have first-hand experiences in our rural communities and countryside to get to know them as they are.”

The Foundation noted that a menu of things to see and do is presented in multiple ways from a printed piece to a website, with updates and encouragement on social media. It said each person, family or group who attends can choose where they want to go and make their own schedule - an adventure a la carte at your own pace.

According to the Foundation, it said county seats in 2023 will showcase Mankato, Belleville, and Smith Center. It said a few highlights will include the Home on the Range cabin, the geographic center of the continental U.S., a WPA-built courthouse, Lovewell Lake and State Park, the Pawnee Indian Village state historic site, and the National Midget Auto Racing Museum.

“Belleville is the biggest city in the three counties with a population of 1,900,” said Penner. The 2023 road trip will have a different feel than this year which is what makes it exciting. These counties will provide visitors many intriguing ways to get to know them.”

The Kansas Sampler Foundation said its mission is to preserve and sustain rural culture. For more information about the road trip, click HERE.

