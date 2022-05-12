Advertisement

Evergy warns against Mylar balloons for graduation parties

FILE
FILE(Yard Fairy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned against decorative metallic Mylar balloons ahead of graduation parties as they pose a threat to electric lines.

Evergy has warned Kansans as graduation weekend approaches that Mylar balloons, while festive, can also be dangerous and cause power outages.

Evergy said metallic balloons have a silvery coating that conducts electricity. This means if the balloon makes contact with power lines, they can short transformers, melt electric wires and cause power outages - all of which pose public safety risks.

The electric company said it wants to wish all high school and college graduates the best as they commence.

As a reminder, Evergy asked residents to hold onto balloons over the coming weeks as celebrations are attended.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later
David Earl Lawver
Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Warrant issued for Overland Park woman, accused of poisoning pneumonia patient at Chillicothe hospital
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
FILE
New online grocery service expands marketplace to serve Topeka families

Latest News

The Topeka Zoo's Rudy the orangutan welcomes her third baby on May 7, 2022.
Topeka Zoo reveals name, gender of third baby orangutan
FILE - Gov. Laura Kelly discusses potential moves for the KPERS fund.
$1 billion+ headed to KPERS fund with Gov.’s signature on newly passed bill
Porubsky's Grocery Sign
Porubsky's Closes
More than 20 fireworks stands approved to sell in Shawnee Co.