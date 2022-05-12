Advertisement

Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway

A dump truck traveling on the interstate crashed into a department of transportation vehicle in Ohio. (WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Several lanes were blocked on an Ohio highway following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. near the Graybill Road interchange in Green, WOIO reported.

The crash resulted in an explosion, and both vehicles caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said their driver was seriously injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later
David Earl Lawver
Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Warrant issued for Overland Park woman, accused of poisoning pneumonia patient at Chillicothe hospital

Latest News

The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
Protesters walk to Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia on Monday to speak out against the...
Protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes cause dispute between county, Virginia gov.
1286 SW Lane Standoff
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?