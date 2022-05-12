Advertisement

Colorado pair arrested after fentanyl pills seized in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Colorado was arrested after around 60 fentanyl pills were seized in Manhattan on National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

The Riley County Police Department says on Tuesday, May 10, National Fentanyl Awareness Day, officers with the Special Investigations Unit seized about 60 fentanyl-pressed pills in Manhattan.

RCPD confirmed to 13 NEWS that Christi Lee Otero, 53, and Luis Eliceo Otero, 38, both of Loveland, Co., were arrested for the pills.

The RCPD booking records indicate both were arrested for:

  • Distribution of marijuana - between 450 grams and less than 30 kilograms
  • Distribution of a stimulant - between 100 grams and less than 1 kilogram
  • Distribution of opiates/opium/narcotics/stimulants/heroin - between 10 and less than 100 units
  • Distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into a human body
  • Possession of opiates/opium/narcotic/or certain stimulants
  • Possession of marijuana

The booking record also notes the pair was arrested at the area of Fort Riley Blvd. and S. Delaware Ave.

RCPD said officers remain committed to the safety of residents and the removal of lethal drugs from the streets.

