Beef Month honored in Kansas as state helps leads nation in beef exports

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says as one of the nation’s biggest beef exporters, the state will honor the month of May as Beef Month.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, May 12, she toured Lyons Ranch and proclaimed the month as Kansas Beef Month. She said she was joined by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, members of the Kansas Beef Council, Kansas Livestock Association and other Agriculture community members.

“We should all be proud of the strong beef industry in Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “All of the farmers, ranchers, and businesses like Lyons Ranch are important to the overall success of our state’s economy and the beef sector. Beef Month represents all of their significant contributions, and I thank them for their hard work and for feeding the nation.”

Kelly noted that Kansas is recognized nationally and globally for raising healthy cattle and producing quality, nutritious beef. She said cattle contribute nearly $13 billion each year to the state’s economy and Kansas exported more than $1.7 billion in fresh, chilled, and frozen beef to countries throughout the globe in 2021.

