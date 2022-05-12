Advertisement

Banner celebrates history of Topeka’s Colored Women’s Club

The group hopes children can use the facility to learn history.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka house has a new addition to show off its history.

The Topeka Council of Colored Women’s Club unveiled a banner Thursday created by the University of Kansas Spencer Research Library. It describes the history of the club and its location at 1149 SW Lincoln St.

Founded in 19-23, community advocate Christine Smith says the club brought black women together to work on civic engagement, voter registration, and civil rights.

Deborah Dandridge, curator of the African American Experiences Collection and the University of Kansas Spencer Research Library, says the banner and other artifacts give a real sense of the club’s historic significance. She said it offers a historic basis for African American community leadership.

“Young people can come in, can touch, can feel, and read and get a sense of what it was like,” Dandridge said. “There’s no substitute for that.”

Smith said the Club gave people a place to go to connect with the national Black moment, and continues to inspire today.

“This is like the blueprint,” she said. “What do we do? Because African-Americans, - we’re still marginalized; we’re still oppressed - so how do we go about creating our own system to make change? This house holds the blueprint.”

The house opens for events periodically throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later
David Earl Lawver
Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Warrant issued for Overland Park woman, accused of poisoning pneumonia patient at Chillicothe hospital

Latest News

The former Monroe Elementary School building in Topeka, Kan. is now home to the Brown v. Board...
President signs bill expanding Topeka’s Brown vs Board historic site
The Topeka Zoo officially announced the gender of Rudy’s third baby orangutan.
Topeka Zoo reveals name, gender of third baby orangutan
Nurses around the country are marching for better rights.
Kansas nurses head from the frontlines to the Kansas Statehouse to rally
Manhattan residents have been asked to avoid the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd....
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.
Nurses around the country are marching for better rights.
Nurses around the country are marching for better rights.