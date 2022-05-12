Banner celebrates history of Topeka’s Colored Women’s Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka house has a new addition to show off its history.

The Topeka Council of Colored Women’s Club unveiled a banner Thursday created by the University of Kansas Spencer Research Library. It describes the history of the club and its location at 1149 SW Lincoln St.

Founded in 19-23, community advocate Christine Smith says the club brought black women together to work on civic engagement, voter registration, and civil rights.

Deborah Dandridge, curator of the African American Experiences Collection and the University of Kansas Spencer Research Library, says the banner and other artifacts give a real sense of the club’s historic significance. She said it offers a historic basis for African American community leadership.

“Young people can come in, can touch, can feel, and read and get a sense of what it was like,” Dandridge said. “There’s no substitute for that.”

Smith said the Club gave people a place to go to connect with the national Black moment, and continues to inspire today.

“This is like the blueprint,” she said. “What do we do? Because African-Americans, - we’re still marginalized; we’re still oppressed - so how do we go about creating our own system to make change? This house holds the blueprint.”

The house opens for events periodically throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.