Arizona man arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Arizona is behind bars in Jackson Co. after drugs were found in his possession during a traffic stop.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Ryan Ahmad Mehio, 21, of Chandler, Arizona, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, after a traffic stop near 158th and US Highway 75.

Deputies said they stopped a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by Mehio after a traffic violation.

Mehio was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of a stimulant, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a fraudulent identity card.

