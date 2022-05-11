Advertisement

Three Topeka high school coaches honored by KBCA

Seaman's boys basketball team posed after winning a 5A Boys State Basketball title on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association recognized three Topeka coaches Wednesday who their teams to state titles this season.

The KBCA announced Washburn Rural’s Kevin Bordewick is this year’s 6A Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. On the boys side, Seaman’s Craig Cox and Olpe’s Chris Schmidt earned Coach of the Year honors for 5A and 1A DI, respectively.

Bordewick and the Junior Blues finished the season 23-2 as 6A state champs, taking down Derby 40-23 in the final.

Cox led the Vikings to their first state championship in program history this season, rallying as an 8-seed all the way to the title.

Schmidt’s group finished the year 25-1, capping off the season with a 66-42 win over South Gray in the championship game.

