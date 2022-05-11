Wednesday forecast: Half way through the heat wave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After record heat yesterday not only with the high of 95° in Topeka but also the record for the warmest low on record for the date and the month of May at 78°, the heat remains today and tomorrow. The humidity also remains high today with slightly lower humidity on Thursday.

A cold front Thursday night will bring a chance of storms to the area as well as cooler weather beginning on Friday. There are several chances for rain in the 8 day beginning Thursday night however there still isn’t a day where you would have to cancel any outdoor plans just yet with most of the rain falling at night.

There is a change to the weekend forecast where it looks more like Sunday may have rain affecting the daytime hours vs Saturday but confidence still remains low on how widespread the rain will be and how much of an impact it will be for any outdoor plans so keep checking back daily for updates.

Normal High: 75, Normal Low: 53 Record high today is 95, tomorrow the record is 93 (WIBW)

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Showers/storms move through Thursday night into Friday morning from northwest to southeast. Severe weather is possible however as storms move southeast the storms will weaken so there won’t be as heavy of rain and the severe weather threat will diminish for areas especially southeast of the turnpike.

While most of Friday will be dry with highs more in the 80s, storms redevelop late Friday afternoon into Friday night. Severe weather is possible here as well.

The weekend forecast will be in the low-mid 80s Saturday with 70s Sunday especially if rain lingers during the day although if it’s dry, low 80s are still possible.

Next week remains in the low-mid 80s with storm chances mainly at night. At this point the severe weather threat will be low.

Taking Action:

Stay safe in this heat. We have 2 more days with highs in the 90s. Drink plenty of water, limit outdoor exposure, wear sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. If you don’t have AC at home, go somewhere that does during the day.

With several chances for storms in the forecast the concerning timeframes where storms may have an impact on your outdoor events are Friday late afternoon into Friday evening and Sunday otherwise the storms will likely develop closer to midnight Thursday night as well as Saturday night.

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly after midnight (WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms late Friday afternoon into the evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.