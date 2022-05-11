Advertisement

Two Manhattan students honored with National Merit Scholarships

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan students have been named as some of the most promising academics with National Merit Scholarships.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says on Wednesday, May 11, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced winners of $2,500 scholarships - and two of them hail from the district.

USD 383 noted the $2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The District said Manhattan High School students Ava Chae and Samuel DeLong were named winners of the $2,500 scholarship.

Manhattan-Ogden noted that these students had been judged to have the most robust combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college studies. It said the number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

