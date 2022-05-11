Topeka road closed for water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break on Wednesday, May 11, closed the road down for the day.

The main break occurred on SW McAlister between SW Huntoon and SW 13 St., so the City of Topeka water department has placed a road-closed sign at 13th St. The water department says it is hopeful to make the street accessible by the end of Wednesday.

However, the entire project is expected to be finished within the standard 2 to 3 weeks.

