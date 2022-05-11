Topeka Juneteenth celebrations to kick off in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Juneteenth celebration has been planned for the capital city throughout the month of June.

The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Inc. says it has invited the community to join in the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration festivities.

The organization said the celebration will kick off on June 4 with the Miss Juneteenth Kansas Scholarship Pageant. The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Beacon Event Center, 420 SW 9th St. It said advanced ticket donations are $15 and will be $20 at the door.

Topeka Juneteenth Inc. said the celebration will continue at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6, with the National Flag Raising and Unity Walk at the south steps of the State Capitol, 300 SW 10th Ave. At noon, it said residents will join with other states to raise the Juneteenth flag in unison, which will be followed by a unity walk in front of the capitol. A short program will follow with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly planning to sign a proclamation.

Then, TFFJC said it will keep the momentum up with the following activities throughout the month:

June 11 - 11 a.m., TFFJC Parade, downtown Topeka. After the parade, a party will be held at Cushinberry Park at 335 SE 15th St. for fellowship, music and food.

June 13 - 6 p.m., TFFJC Youth Celebration, New Beginnings Baptist Church, 1329 SW 37th St.

June 14 - 7:30 p.m., Taco Tuesday, Betty Phillips Neighborhood Park, 3303 SE Irivingham St.

June 15 - Time and place to be announced online , discussion with Omni Circle regarding a field trip to Oklahoma.

June 16 - 6 p.m., TFFJC banquets, New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2801 SE Indiana

June 17 - Time and place to be announced online , outdoor event at Bentley Park in the Jefferson Square neighborhood, SE 26th St.

June 18 - 12 p.m., a celebration of the history of Juneteenth with music, poetry, spoken word, dance, vendors and food, Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SW 21st St.

June 19 - 3 p.m., Gospel Extravaganza, St. John AME Church, 701 SW Topeka Blvd.

