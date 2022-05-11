Advertisement

Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later

FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. jury has convicted Pernell Adam Mack Jr. of the 2003 violent sexual assault of a Shawnee Co. woman.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Wednesday, May 11, a Shawnee Co. jury convicted Pernell Adam Mack Jr. in the violent 2003 sexual assault which remained unsolved until 2020.

On April 16, 2003, court records indicate deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to #44 SW Mary St. with reports of a home invasion and sexual assault.

When deputies arrived, they said they made contact with a woman who lived in the home. She reported that she had come home around 3:40 a.m. when she was grabbed from behind and put in a chokehold. She reported two subjects were present and one put a gun to her head while the other removed cash and other items from her pockets.

Court records show the woman was then “pistol-whipped” before the two raped her. The pair then forced the women to shower and eventually left the home. She then called 911 and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and treatment.

Deputies said they processed the crime scene and collected evidence but had no leads on who the two suspects may have been.

However, in February 2020, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation notified the Sheriff’s Office it had received a match from the Combined DNA Index System which identified Mack as the contributor of DNA left at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said it then located Mack and obtained known DNA samples from him, which again confirmed the match.

Kagay noted that his office then filed charges on April 2, 2020.

At the end of a 3-day trial on May 11, 2022, Kagaya said the jury found Mack guilty as charged for:

  • Rape - Level 1 Felony
  • Aggravated Criminal Sodomy - Level 1 Felony
  • Aggravated Kidnapping - Level 1 Felony
  • Aggravated Robbery - Level 3 Felony
  • Aggravated Burglary - Level 5 Felony

The DA said Mack will be sentenced at a hearing that has yet to be scheduled.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrests suspect following breakthrough on 17-year-old case

