RCPD searches for woman wanted on drug-related warrant

Michelle Drywater
Michelle Drywater(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for a woman wanted on a drug-related warrant which holds no bond.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are looking for Michelle Drywater for an active drug-related warrant.

RCPD said Drywater is wanted for failure to appear - possession of opiate, opium or narcotics. The warrant holds no bond.

If anyone has information about Drywater’s whereabouts, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

