Newman Regional nurse honored for profound work with DAISY Award

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Newman Regional Health Center has been honored for her profound work in the profession with a DAISY Award.

Newman Regional Health Center says its very own Cassie Hammond, RN, of its Women’s Life Center, has been honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. It said the award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the efforts of nurses every day.

“Cassie was my main nurse during the day when I was in labor (I had my son later that night),” said the patient who submitted Hammond in her nomination. “However, I just really appreciated her helpfulness, encouragement, and wisdom. Right away when she introduced herself to me, she told me that she was going to be my advocate, in that we were going to try everything possible to have the labor go as I was hoping. She worked with me on certain positions to help my labor go more smoothly, as well. She was always kind and answered my questions whenever I had them.”

Newman said the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based out of Glen Ellen, Cali., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. It said Barnes died at the age of 22 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura - a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. It said the care Barnes and his family received from nurses during his hospital visits inspired the unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of patients and their families.

“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of humane Letters and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, said. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Newman Regional Health are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, Newman said the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in more than 5,000 health care facilities and schools of nursing with awards for Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nurses Advancing Health Equity, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students and Lifetime Achievement in Nursing.

“It’s exciting for Newman Regional Health to join the DAISY family and to recognize the amazing care being provided by the nursing team,” Jim Reineke, Interim Chief Nursing Officer at Newman Regional Health, said. “I can’t think of a more deserving first-ever Newman Regional Health DAISY winner than Cassie; she truly exemplifies the spirit of DAISY with every encounter, every moment, and every patient.”

