New online grocery service expands marketplace to serve Topeka families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online grocery service has expanded its marketplace to now serve busy families in the capital city and make grocery shopping less of a hassle.

EasyBins, a company that claims to solve the grocery logistics issue facing suburban markets in North America, says it has expanded its online grocery marketplace to serve families in the capital city and surrounding communities.

EasyBins said Topeka customers can now enjoy easy online access to in-stock grocery items throughout various stores in the area so they can enjoy more time with their families. It said it plans to grow staff in Topeka to 20 team members over the coming year.

“Too many busy families only get to the grocery store once a week, but that makes it hard to keep your kitchen stocked with fresh and healthy foods. EasyBins makes it easier for families to eat fresh and healthy at home,” said EasyBins CEO and Founder James Farmer. “Now Topeka families can order groceries from multiple stores all at once before going to bed and let our team do the shopping while they sleep. Everything arrives in a temperature-controlled bin at 6 a.m. when they wake up or right as they get back from work and school at the end of the day.”

In addition to its service roll-out in Topeka, EasyBins said it will expand operations in the other Kansas markets it serves as well. The growing online grocery marketplace and delivery company said it will double its service area in Wichita. In Kansas City, it said it will expand delivery service to the Missouri side of the city as well.

The company noted that its innovative, tech-enabled retail model offers a new way for families to grocery shop and has reshaped the online grocery experience. Designed from the ground up with suburban families in mind, it said it reduces the hassle of dealing with out-of-stock items, substitutions or constant back-and-forth text messages with a personal shopper.

EasyBins said its online marketplace offers access to in-stock groceries at multiple area stores. It said over 60% of orders contain products from more than one store. Orders are consolidated at a nearby micro-fulfillment center and final orders are delivered in temperature-controlled bins at underserved, more convenient times of the day for families.

The company said it is currently engaging with Topeka families to share locally sourced recipes and support food banks and other charities by making food donations easier than ever through its online GIVE Groceries platform.

Founded in 2016, EasyBins said the online service is a way to solve the grocery logistics issue in suburban markets and has proven successful due to its ability to identify and serve the unique grocery needs of customers who remain unmet by existing competitors.

EasyBins said it is currently on track to triple the number of markets it serves by the end of 2022.

