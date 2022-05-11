Advertisement

New law requires daily recess for all elementary students in Georgia

A new law requiring recess will go into effect starting next school year and applies to all...
A new law requiring recess will go into effect starting next school year and applies to all students, kindergarten through fifth grade.(FatCamera/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law Monday afternoon that will make daily recess mandatory for all public elementary schools across the state.

The law will go into effect starting next school year and applies to all students, kindergarten through fifth grade. Previously, Georgia only required schools to offer recess once a week.

Under the new law, school employees will not be allowed to withhold recess from students for disciplinary or academic reasons. However, the law states recess will not be required on school days in which a student has gym class.

The bill, known as the Quality Basic Education Act, was authored by Rep. Demetrius Douglas, a democrat.

“It is time for our students to get moving and learn how to play with each other again,” Douglas said in a press release. “Before HB 1283 was signed into law, our state only required schools to offer recess once a week; however, many elementary school students spend the majority of their school day in one classroom, which limits their ability to make new friends and build social skills. Recess is a crucial part of a child’s learning experience, and this legislation ensures that elementary school students can have a chance to enjoy recess.”

Douglas said he is passionate about getting kids active because he was a defensive linebacker at the University of Georgia. According to his website, he then played football for the New York Jets, Washington Redskins (now the Washington Commanders), and the Calgary Stampeders.

According to the press release, Douglas has worked on this issue for several years.

“WE DID IT!!!” Douglas wrote in a Facebook post, following Kemp’s signing of the bill into law.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt
FILE - Students from Topeka High School throw their caps in the air after the ceremony concludes.
Nearly 900 set to graduate from TPS with about $12 million in scholarships
A group of good Samaritans in Florida helped a woman in a car who was suffering a medical...
WATCH: Good Samaritans rush in to help woman suffering medical episode in car
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Democrats’ effort to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster
FILE - Formula Shortage
Kansas WIC agencies work to accommodate families amidst baby formula shortage