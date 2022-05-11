Advertisement

Nearly 900 set to graduate from TPS with about $12 million in scholarships

FILE - Students from Topeka High School throw their caps in the air after the ceremony concludes.
FILE - Students from Topeka High School throw their caps in the air after the ceremony concludes.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 900 high school students from Topeka, with about $12 million in scholarships, will be handed their diplomas on Saturday.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Saturday, May 14, nearly 900 high school seniors will walk across the stage at Hummer Sports Park to receive their diplomas.

“We are proud of our graduates and we want students to know we love and congratulate them, along with the entire Topeka community, on this special achievement,” Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent, said.

USD 501 noted that the students accumulated about $12 million in scholarships.

On Wednesday, May 11, TPS said the district honored scholars at Hope Street Academy, a school that helps students remove barriers that lead to dropouts. It said the academy has an on-site daycare and personalized education to meet each student’s needs.

On Wednesday, as Hope Street Academy graduates walked across the stage, TPS said they shared their plans for the future including college and career paths.

On Saturday, TPS said a commencement ceremony will be held for each high school at Hummer Sports Park at 515 SW Tuffy Kellog Dr. at the following times:

  • Topeka High School - 9:30 a.m., 376 graduates
  • Highland Park High School - 12:30 p.m., 184 graduates
  • Topeka West High School - 3:30 p.m., 294 graduates

On Wednesday, other graduation ceremonies that were held include:

  • Hope Street Academy - 10:30 a.m., 42 graduates
  • Captial City at TCALC - 5:30 p.m.

