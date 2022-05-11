Marshall calls for end to political grandstanding as inflation continues to spike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called for an end to political grandstanding as inflation increased more than 8% since 2021.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Department of Labor has announced the Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in just one year. He said working Americans continue to get less out of their hard-earned paychecks due to inflation.

“Our country is facing the worst price increases in the last 40 years, and now the average cost of a gallon of gas is at its highest ever recorded price. The Democrats’ political grandstanding does nothing to help hard-working Americans whose wages are failing to keep up with inflation,” Sen. Marshall said.

Marshall said the following prices are up from 2021:

Gasoline - up 43.6%

Used Cars - up 22.7%

Meat, Fish, Eggs - up 14.3%

New Cars - up 13.2%

Electricity - up 11%

Food at Home - up 10.8%

Transportation - up 8.5%

Food Away from Home - up 7.2%

Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, Marshall said the economy had been “the greatest economy in my lifetime” and credited lower taxes, lower regulations and lower energy prices. He called on President Joe Biden to “unleash American energy independence.”

