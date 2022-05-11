Advertisement

Manhattan fire fighters train for water rescues

Manhattan Fire Dept. trains for water rescues
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures start rising, Manhattan area community members start bringing out their canoes and kayaks to explore the rivers.

The Manhattan Fire Department’s Search and Rescue Team used drones, a boat and K-9 Duke to search the Kansas River Tuesday morning.

Thankfully nothing was wrong…fire fighters were training on how they’d use their resources to search for a group of stranded kayakers.

“Manhattan is very fortunate to have our boat resources, our drone resources and our canine resources that make up part of Kansas Task Force 2.” Manhattan Fire Department K-9 Handler, Kody Songs says.

Manhattan Fire Department’s Fire Fighters not only assist with Manhattan area searches; many of them are part of the Kansas Task Force teams that can be sent out to natural or manmade disasters.

“It’s really important that we come out and do this throughout the year. We have a lot of aspects we cover, not only for the city of Manhattan, but being part of Kansas Task Force 2 and Kansas Task Force 1.” Songs says.

The team used the drone to locate the kayak they set-up for the training, then sent the boat down the river.

“We can deploy the boats with the search team, get the drones flying and then also insert the canine whenever we have an area of interest that we can clear with him as well.” Songs says.

Firefighters will continue training on the Kansas and Blue Rivers for the rest of the week, to give each shift an opportunity to train.

Special thanks to Manhattan Fire Department for the use of their drone footage.

