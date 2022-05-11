Local Evergy volunteers donate health supplies to Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has decided to donate health supplies volunteers have collected during the pandemic to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Evergy’s Wolf Creek generating station made preparations to potentially house its employees. The company has been stocking up on supplies such as washcloths, hand sanitizer, and bath towels for two years. On Wednesday, May 11, Evergy decided to donate some of the items to an organization that could use them.

“They [TRM] have a lot of partnerships in town and they have a lot of programs, so if they can’t use it directly at one of their shelters, they have other ways to get it out into the community, and so we thought this would be a great fit for the rescue mission,” said community relations manager, Cynthia McCarvel.

Evergy donated 350 air mattresses, 650 bath towels, 900 washcloths, two pallets of hand sanitizer, tide detergent, fabric softener, dryer sheets, dish soap, toothpaste, mouth wash, shaving cream, and soap.

“When these blessings come in, regardless of how small or how big, we really want to make sure that we are using the resources,” said TRM’s executive director La Manda Broyles. “Whether they are a donation, that is money, whether it is items like we are getting today, we really want to be responsible stewards of that and make sure that we are in turn blessing those because we were with the donation to make it happen.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.