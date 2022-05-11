Advertisement

Local Evergy volunteers donate health supplies to Rescue Mission

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has decided to donate health supplies volunteers have collected during the pandemic to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Evergy’s Wolf Creek generating station made preparations to potentially house its employees. The company has been stocking up on supplies such as washcloths, hand sanitizer, and bath towels for two years. On Wednesday, May 11, Evergy decided to donate some of the items to an organization that could use them.

“They [TRM] have a lot of partnerships in town and they have a lot of programs, so if they can’t use it directly at one of their shelters, they have other ways to get it out into the community, and so we thought this would be a great fit for the rescue mission,” said community relations manager, Cynthia McCarvel.

Evergy donated 350 air mattresses, 650 bath towels, 900 washcloths, two pallets of hand sanitizer, tide detergent, fabric softener, dryer sheets, dish soap, toothpaste, mouth wash, shaving cream, and soap.

“When these blessings come in, regardless of how small or how big, we really want to make sure that we are using the resources,” said TRM’s executive director La Manda Broyles. “Whether they are a donation, that is money, whether it is items like we are getting today, we really want to be responsible stewards of that and make sure that we are in turn blessing those because we were with the donation to make it happen.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

A 51-year-old Emporia man was arrested after a brief police chase through Lyon County on Monday...
Emporia man arrested after he leads deputies on chase through county
Gov. Laura Kelly took a trip to a Hy-Vee store to sign a bipartisan bill Wednesday phasing out...
Bill signed by governor to end 6.5% state tax on groceries in 2025
FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later
Topeka native Eddie Wakes will return to his hometown for the "Boundless Tour" concert at 7...
Topeka native Eddie Wakes returns to capital city for concert
A water main break on Wednesday, May 11, closed the road for the day.
Topeka road closed for water main break