KU’s Agbaji, Braun invited to NBA Draft Combine

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) leads teammates onto the court for a college basketball game against...
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) leads teammates onto the court for a college basketball game against Villanova in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT
CHICAGO (WIBW) - Two Jayhawks will take part in next week’s NBA Draft Combine.

Projected first-round picks Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun made the list of 76 players invited. The Combine is set for May 18-20 in Chicago.

The NBA Draft is set for June 23. CBS Sports projects the Kings to take Agbaji seventh overall and the Spurs to pick Braun at No. 25.

Yesterday, NBA G League announced KU forward Jalen Wilson and center David McCormack are among 44 draft prospects invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp May 16-17, also in Chicago.

