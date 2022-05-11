KU’s Agbaji, Braun invited to NBA Draft Combine
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WIBW) - Two Jayhawks will take part in next week’s NBA Draft Combine.
Projected first-round picks Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun made the list of 76 players invited. The Combine is set for May 18-20 in Chicago.
The NBA Draft is set for June 23. CBS Sports projects the Kings to take Agbaji seventh overall and the Spurs to pick Braun at No. 25.
Yesterday, NBA G League announced KU forward Jalen Wilson and center David McCormack are among 44 draft prospects invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp May 16-17, also in Chicago.
