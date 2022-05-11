Advertisement

KDHE identifies nearly 40 new COVID cases in Riley Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has found nearly 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Riley Co., which has kept the county in the substantial incidence category.

The Riley County Health Department says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases for the county between April 25 and May 1. It said 51.2 cases were reported per 100,000 residents which left the county in the substantial incidence category - between 50-99 cases per 100,000 residents.

The County noted there have been a total of 13,681 cases of the virus within its borders as of May 6, 2022.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan indicated it was caring for one COVID-positive patient as of May 11.

The County said in-person testing is still available at most doctors’ offices, urgent care sites and some pharmacies. It said at-home test kits are available for free at the following locations with a limit of two per person:

  • Riley Co. Health Department - 2030 Tecumseh Rd.
  • Manhattan Public Library - 629 Poyntz Ave.
  • Leonardville City Offices - 118 Erpelding St.
  • Ogden Community Center - 220 Willow St.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options in Riley Co., click HERE.

