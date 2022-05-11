Advertisement

Head-on crash kills two in western Kansas

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating fatal car crash in Smith County killed 2...
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating fatal car crash in Smith County killed 2 people, injuring 1 other.(KLTV)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead following a head-on crash in western Kansas late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Paul Robert Rangel, 64, of Garden City was traveling east on US-50 in Gray Co. when he drove onto the south shoulder, over corrected and crossed the center line.

KHP says the 2007 Chevy Cobalt Rangel was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Donald Louis Woosley, 50, of Garden City.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says Woosley was wearing a seatbelt, Rangel was not.

The accident happened around 5:07 p.m. roughly 17 miles west of KS-23.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Rain returns Thursday night with cooler weather beginning on Friday
The heat continues
Anna Newcome is another one of the amazing Seniors in the Class of 2022.
Super Senior and Good Kid Anna leaving behind a legacy of serving
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council approves the Capital Improvement Plan
Topeka City Council approves the Capital Improvement Plan
13 NEWS at 10 p.m. - clipped version