Head-on crash kills two in western Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead following a head-on crash in western Kansas late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Paul Robert Rangel, 64, of Garden City was traveling east on US-50 in Gray Co. when he drove onto the south shoulder, over corrected and crossed the center line.

KHP says the 2007 Chevy Cobalt Rangel was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Donald Louis Woosley, 50, of Garden City.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says Woosley was wearing a seatbelt, Rangel was not.

The accident happened around 5:07 p.m. roughly 17 miles west of KS-23.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.