Governor hedges bets on sports gambling bill

In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in...
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly hedged her bets Wednesday on whether a sports betting bill will become law.

Reporters asked Kelly the status of the legislation during her appearance in Olathe to sign a bill phasing out the state’s sales tax on groceries.

Kelly said she expects the bill will get to her desk this week, but wouldn’t further show her hand.

“I never say whether or not I’m going to sign it until I’ve actually seen it,” Kelly said.

The bill would legalize sports betting in Kansas with a 10 percent tax on each bet. 80 percent of the revenue would be used to attract professional sports teams.

