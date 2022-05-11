Advertisement

Emporia man arrested after he leads deputies on chase through county

Troy Eastman, 51
Troy Eastman, 51
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 51-year-old Emporia man was arrested after a brief police chase through Lyon County on Monday evening.

KVOE reports that Troy Eastman, 51, of Emporia, was arrested on Monday evening after a late-night police chase with Emporia Police and Lyon Co. Deputies.

Deputy Fernando Zuniga said just after 9 p.m. on Monday, May 9, deputies were called to the 200 block of Road 147 with reports of a suspicious vehicle on a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

Deputies said they found the truck and tried to stop it before it sped off and started the chase.

Deputies said Eastman’s vehicle came to a stop in the 1500 block of Road 140, after Emporia Police had joined the chase. When it did come to a stop, however, Eastman attempted to run and crossed a creek before he was apprehended.

Eastman was booked into the Lyon Co. Detention Center for fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence.

