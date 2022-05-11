Crews begin tear down of water tower damaged by storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water tower that sustained severe storm damage is being torn down Wednesday, May 11.

Crews started tearing down the water tower, located in the Montara area at SW 65 and Westview, after the bowl of the tower caved in due to a storm that came through on Friday, April 29.

The City of Topeka said the damage was a total loss. The tower was, originally, under construction, but the city does not know how long the project to repair the tower will take.

According to the City, the contractor is responsible for any costs to replace it.

Additional details about the project will be added once made available.

A water tower that sustained severe storm damage is being torn down Wednesday, May 11. (Submitted: James Bunker)

