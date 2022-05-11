Construction at K-State football, baseball stadiums to begin summer 2022

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Sports has planned to start construction projects at the K-State football and baseball stadiums, as well as the practice facilities, in late summer 2022.

On Wednesday, May 11, Mammoth Sports said it will begin construction on multiple projects for Kansas State University Athletics starting in late summer 2022 in Manhattan.

Mammoth noted that the project includes new turf for the football and baseball fields, as well as new work on the football practice facility. It said a new FieldTurf Vertex Core 2.5 Inch Blend turf system with an updated base and upgraded drainage systems will go in at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Meanwhile, a new FieldTurf Doubleplay turf system specially designed for turf baseball will go in at the Tointon Family Stadium. Lastly, it said subsurface drainage, utilities, aggregate base and the installation of a new FieldTurf Vertex Core 2.5 Inch Blend turf system will be included at the football facility.

“We could not be more excited to build world-class playing surfaces for Wildcat student-athletes and fans,” said Jake Farrant, CEO Of Mammoth Sports. “K-State will always hold a special place in our heart because it was our first big turf project. We’re thrilled to get crews back to Manhattan.”

The company noted the installation of new indoor and outdoor practice fields will start on Aug. 1. The project at the baseball field will begin on Aug 3. However, the project at the football stadium will not begin until the 2022 season has concluded.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Mammoth to install the newest FieldTurf product in our indoor practice facility, in addition to Bill Snyder Family Stadium and Tointon Family Stadium,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “With our goal of providing the best student-athlete experience possible, these field products are the best in the country, and I know our student-athletes will have the safest and most state-of-the-art surface to perform at very high levels.”

Mammoth Sports is based in Meriden and builds fields and facilities for teams in the NFL, Big 10, SEC, Big 12, MIAA, NSIC, NAIA, GLVC, KCAC, Heart of America and Gulf South conferences - along with thousands of high schools.

