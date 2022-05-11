AG: Kansans safely destroy 3.5+ tons of unused prescriptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 3.5 tons of unused prescription drugs have been safely disposed of in Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says more than 3.5 tons of unused and unwanted medication were disposed of during April’s National Drug Take-Back Day.

AG Schmidt said data from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration shows Kansas law enforcement officers collected 7,362 pounds of medication at 66 locations throughout the state on April 30.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

Schmidt noted that Kansans have safely destroyed more than 118 tons of medication in the 22 collections days held since 2010. He said that equals nearly five semitrailer loads of unused medicine.

The AG said law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA who then safely destroys them.

Schmidt said unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at various local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. He said Kansans should contact their sheriff’s office or police department for more information about where they can dispose of unwanted medication.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.