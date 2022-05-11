Advertisement

1ID, Fort Riley passing of the colors marks change of command

Passing of the colors during change of command ceremony at Fort Riley
Passing of the colors during change of command ceremony at Fort Riley(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers at Fort Riley took part in a long-standing military tradition this morning, a change of command ceremony.

Fort Riley honored Major General D. A. Sims achievements as the outgoing commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.

“I wouldn’t have thought when I came here that I would become as attached as I have to not just the organization but to the community itself, and so to leave that it’s kind of like leaving a family member.” 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims says.

Sims has been at Fort Riley since August of 2020, leading the soldiers through the global pandemic.

“What you accomplished while managing the health of your force and your families during a global pandemic, is absolutely nothing less than outstanding.” III Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Robert P. White says.

Major General John Meyer took over as new leader for the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley with the ceremonial passing of the colors

“It’s pretty significant to take over and follow in the footsteps of a leader like General Sims. D.A. Sims is…passionate for the care and welfare of the soldiers and he really focuses on their wellbeing and making sure that the formation is ready.” 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley incoming commanding general, Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III says.

Major General Sims next assignment takes him to Washington, D.C. to be with the Joint Staff.

