Woman taken to Wichita hospital early Tuesday after 3-vehicle collision in Kansas Turnpike service area

A woman was taken to a Wichita hospital following a three-vehicle collision early Tuesday in the Matfield Green service area on Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MATFIELD GREEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a Wichita hospital following a three-vehicle collision early Tuesday in a service area along the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday in the Matfield Green service area on Interstate 35 along the turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driving through the parking lot of the Matfield Green service area when it struck a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck and a 2021 Toyota passenger car/

The Impala’s driver, Tiffany R.L. Mason, 39, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Mason was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Jacob Martinez, 23, of Costa Mesa, Calif., was reported to have suspected minor injuries but refused ambulance transportation to the hospital. The patrol said Martinez wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Toyota, Michael McQueeny, 55, of Overland Park, was reported uninjured. The patrol said McQueeny wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.

