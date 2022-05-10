Tuesday forecast: The heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Record breaking heat today with highs likely reaching the mid 90s. The record in Topeka is 92 (2011). This will be similar to yesterday, maybe just 1-2 degrees hotter for several spots in northeast KS.

After Thursday, a cold front brings relief from the heat with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s Friday through early next week. The weather pattern will also become active with several chances for rain. While the highest risk for severe weather is Thursday night, other chances for storms exist Friday into early next week however these will not be all day washouts and the risk for severe weather isn’t as high. A lot of the rain will be occurring at night and not during the day.

Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 53 Record highs this week in Topeka (Tuesday through Thursday): 92,95,93 (WIBW)

Today: A few clouds early this morning otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Heat indices near 100°.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph likely on Thursday with highs back in the low-mid 90s with showers/storms developing late in the afternoon but especially after sunset. Some of the stronger storms may come with large hail and strong winds.

As of now Friday looks mainly dry with showers/storms early then again developing late with a good portion of the day dry but this is subject to change so keep checking back for updates. What could also change is the timing of rain over the weekend. While the 8 day indicates Monday and Tuesday dry, there is a low chance Monday night.

Taking Action:

Stay safe in this heat. We have 3 more days with highs in the 90s (similar to yesterday) and it will start to wear on you if you’re not taking care of yourself early. Drink plenty of water, limit outdoor exposure, wear sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. If you don’t have AC at home, go somewhere that does during the day.

There is a risk for storms Thursday night where severe weather is possible.

On and off showers/storms continue through the weekend with most of the rain occurring at night leaving most of the day dry. This means you don’t have to cancel any outdoor plans especially if its from mid-morning to late afternoon. This is obviously subject to change so keep checking back for updates.

Hail/wind threat with storms Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

