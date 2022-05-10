Topeka woman charged with murder of live-in boyfriend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder after her live-in boyfriend was found dead in their trailer.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Tuesday, May 10, his office filed criminal charges against Vicki Lee Shelton for the murder of Harvey Lee Baker a week prior.

On May 5, officers with the Topeka Police Department said they were called to 1900 of NW Lyman Rd. Lot 16 when a 911 caller indicated a woman had killed her boyfriend and had gone to the downtown Ramada Inn.

When officers arrived at the Lyman Rd. location, they said they found Baker who had died as a result of apparent severe blunt force trauma. They said they then found Shelton at the Ramada and arrested her after they confirmed she lived with Baker at the Lyman Rd. trailer.

Kagay said his office has charged Shelton with Premeditated First Degree Murder. She remains in custody with a $1 million bond. Her case has been set for a scheduling docket at 2 p.m. on May 19.

The Topeka Police Department is investigating the crime. Anyone with information related to the incident should report it to law enforcement immediately.

