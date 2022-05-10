Advertisement

Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity

David Earl Lawver
David Earl Lawver(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 49-year-old man has been arrested for public nudity.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Correction’s daily booking report, David Earl Lawver, 49, was booked into custody at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 9th.

According to court records, this isn’t Lawver’s first run-in with the law. At the time of his arrest, Lawver was out on bond for two felony charges of Criminal Damage to Property. He has a Criminal Assignment Docket hearing in Shawnee Co. Dist. Court in that case on June 1, 2022.

13 NEWS has reached out to Topeka Police in regards Lawver’s May 9th arrest and are awaiting the agency’s response.

Lawver was being held on $500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Jaylon Elmore has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school...
Olathe East HS shooting suspect Jaylon Elmore released from hospital and booked
13 News This Morning At 5AM - VOD
Cold front Thursday night brings relief by Friday and rain
Hot again today
Topeka Jump calls on city leaders to address the mental health crisis, affordable housing
Topeka Jump calls on city leaders to address mental health crisis, affordable housing