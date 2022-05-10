Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 49-year-old man has been arrested for public nudity.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Correction’s daily booking report, David Earl Lawver, 49, was booked into custody at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 9th.

According to court records, this isn’t Lawver’s first run-in with the law. At the time of his arrest, Lawver was out on bond for two felony charges of Criminal Damage to Property. He has a Criminal Assignment Docket hearing in Shawnee Co. Dist. Court in that case on June 1, 2022.

13 NEWS has reached out to Topeka Police in regards Lawver’s May 9th arrest and are awaiting the agency’s response.

Lawver was being held on $500 bond.

