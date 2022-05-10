State Rep. for Manhattan files for re-election to House

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s state representative in the House, Sydney Carlin, has officially filed for re-election.

A spokesperson for the Kansas House of Representatives says Sydney Carlin has filed for re-election to House District 66, which includes part of Manhattan in both Riley and Pottawatomie counties, as well as part of the Wildcat township.

Rep. Carlin serves on the House Appropriations Committee and as the Ranking Member on both the Agriculture and Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget committees. She also serves on the Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight, as well as the 2021 Special Committee on the 30x30 Federal Initiative.

“My background in local government gave me the opportunity to work with local economic development issues. I am so excited about the local business investment and job growth coming this way through the efforts of our local team working with Governor Kelly and the Department of Commerce,” Rep. Carlin said.

Carlin said she understands Manhattan’s unique position as a district that serves military and collegiate needs.

In Topeka, Carlin said she consistently stands up for her constituents and Higher Education at all levels. In this session, she defended the need to expand Medicaid, increase the state’s share of special education funding, eliminate the state sales tax on food immediately, and fully fund public schools. She also helped Kansans with personal property tax relief and kept property in the hands of families and farmers.

Carlin said as she understands the role of water in agriculture and protecting Tuttle Creek and state reservoirs, she has diligently sought solutions to the state’s impending water crisis through bipartisan coalitions and innovative solutions.

“I am excited to continue working for residents of Manhattan,” Carlin concluded.

