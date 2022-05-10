Services set for legendary Topeka basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a legendary Topeka basketball coach after he passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday.

The Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says in his obituary that Bob Bodenheimer, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, May 7, at the Midland Hospice House.

The Osage City native and high school graduate attended the College of Emporia and earned his master’s degree in Mathematics from Kansas State University. He also shared nearly six decades of marriage with his wife, Mary Ann Burroughs, before she passed in December 2014.

Bodenheimer started his teaching career at Garnett High School in 1957 and moved to Topeka in 1964, where he started teaching for USD 501 at Landon Middle School, Jardine Middle School and Highland Park High School. He retired from Shawnee Heights High School in 2004.

Following retirement, Bodenheimer was an adjunct professor for Washburn University.

During his teaching career, Bodenheimer was a successful basketball coach for nearly four decades. He won two 5A state championships as Shawnee Heights head coach in 1988 and 89, and won two 4A state basketball championships as an assistant coach for Highland Park. In 1976, he also became the only Grand-State championship coach in state history.

Bodenheimer was also a longtime member of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his three daughters, eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral home also noted a visitation ahs been set for 5 - 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14. Both services will be held at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home at 800 SW 6th Ave. Burial will follow the funeral service at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Brennan-Mathena said memorial contributions can be made to Sole Reason, 1235 NE Kellam Ave, in Topeka, a nonprofit charity that connects local children with new sneakers.

