Recently retired Olathe Fire Battalion Chief loses battle to cancer

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently retired Olathe Fire Battalion Chief has lost his battle with cancer.

The Olathe Fire Department announced on Monday evening, May 9, that retired Battalion Chief Mark Godbold lost his courageous battle against cancer.

After he served the department for nearly three decades, Godbold was diagnosed with cancer. He retired in March 2022.

