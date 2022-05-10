Advertisement

Recently retired Olathe Fire Battalion Chief loses battle to cancer

Mark Godbold lost his battle against cancer on May 9, 2022.
Mark Godbold lost his battle against cancer on May 9, 2022.(Olathe Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently retired Olathe Fire Battalion Chief has lost his battle with cancer.

The Olathe Fire Department announced on Monday evening, May 9, that retired Battalion Chief Mark Godbold lost his courageous battle against cancer.

After he served the department for nearly three decades, Godbold was diagnosed with cancer. He retired in March 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
New report shows Kansas could be friendly to students with debt
FILE
AT&T rolls out location service upgrade to 911 callers
FILE
Those lost to overdoses to be honored with National Fentanyl Awareness Day
A woman was taken to a Wichita hospital following a three-vehicle collision early Tuesday in...
Woman taken to Wichita hospital early Tuesday after 3-vehicle collision in Kansas Turnpike service area