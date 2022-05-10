Police still on the hunt for man who crashed stolen vehicle in Pottawatomie Co.

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are still on the hunt for a man who crashed a stolen car in Pottawatomie County over the weekend, however, they have identified the female passenger who has been arrested.

The Saint George Police Department says after hours of searching for a man who ran from a crashed stolen vehicle near the town, the search was called off.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, SGPD said a patrol officer in the 600 block of W First St. saw a vehicle speeding into town. Officers confirmed the vehicle had been involved in two recent short pursuits which had been called off by the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle had also been listed as stolen out of Wichita.

Officers said the car sped east on W First St. and north on N Lincoln when it crashed at the intersection of N Lincoln and Sixth St. After which, both occupants of the vehicle ran into a heavily wooded area.

Officers said they were able to catch the female passenger, later identified as Sharmae Lynn Keith, 38, of Wichita, after a short chase.

SGPD said Kansas Highway Patrol Aircraft, troopers, Onaga Police Department’s K9 Unit, Pottawatomie Co. deputies and the county’s drone all attempted to find the driver. However, after hours of searching, he was unable to be found.

After a diligent investigation, officers said they have learned the identity of the driver and had requested a warrant which will be submitted to the Sheriff’s Office later this week.

Officers said they will not release the identity of the driver until a warrant has been issued. However, they did say the requested charges for the man include:

Felony Flee and Elude

Felony Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer

Felony Theft

Felony Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Trespass

Reckless Driving

Basic Speeding

Driving while license is revoked

Passing in a no-passing zone

Failure to use a turn signal

No Proof of Insurance

SGPD said Keith was arrested and taken to the Wamego Health Center for an unrelated medical condition. After she was released she was booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail for Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Trespass, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.

Keith remains jailed as of noon on Tuesday with a $250,000 cash bond.

