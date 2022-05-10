Olathe East HS shooting suspect Jaylon Elmore released from hospital and booked

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Olathe East High School shooting suspect Jaylon Elmore has been released from Overland Park Regional and is now booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.

Elmore, 18, was booked on a $1,004,000 bond.

He has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school resource officer. He also faces a municipal marijuana possession charge.

A probable cause affidavit stated that a student told a school counselor that someone was bringing a gun to school and that the student bringing the gun had pulled it on another student before. That counselor told the assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel. After initially talking with a different student, Stoppel and another assistant principal pulled Elmore to the school’s office, where Stoppel asked to search Elmore’s backpack, court documents state.

The affidavit states that Elmore got defensive, hugged his backpack and would not let Stoppel search the bag. The assistant principal texted the school resource officer to come to the office, but when school resource officer Erik Clark arrived at the office, Elmore pulled out his gun and fired five shots at the SRO, striking him.

Clark returned fire and shot Elmore, and the assistant principal Stoppel jumped on Elmore to try to wrestle the gun away. With Stoppel on top of the student on the floor, Elmore began vomiting. Elmore had been shot, and Stoppel only realized he was also wounded when he stood up.

The resource officer wrapped a tourniquet around one of his wounds while administrators attended to Elmore’s wounds, the affidavit states.

Elmore had been treated in a hospital since the day of the shooting. The suspect’s next court date is a scheduling conference set for June 8 at 1 p.m.

