Officer involved in Olathe East shooting receives national award

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - An Olathe police officer who was wounded in the March 4 shooting at Olathe East High School is receiving a national award.

Olathe Police Officer Erik Clark is the recipient of the National Award of Valor from the National Association of School Resource Officers.

NASRO is honored to recognize Officer Erik Clark of the Olathe Police Department (KS) and Officer Mary Thoroman of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department (FL) as this year's National Award of Valor recipients. pic.twitter.com/8lks04lC9F — NASRO (@NASRO_Info) May 9, 2022

The organization shared the announcement this week.

“Upon Clark’s arrival at the office, the 18-year-old student pulled the weapon out of the bag and began firing, shooting Officer Clark and the assistant principal,” the NASRO said. “There is no doubt Clark’s heroic actions saved multiple lives that day.”

The suspect in that shooting, 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore, was booked into jail after being released from the hospital on Tuesday.

