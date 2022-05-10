New bill provides computer science education a bump in Kansas classrooms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill will provide a bump for computer science education in Kansas classrooms with Governor Kelly’s newly inked signature.

On Wednesday, May 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed bipartisan House Bill 2466 which promotes computer science education in schools and provides additional funds for current and future teachers to train in computer science programs.

HB 2466 includes the creation of a pilot program to cover the costs of credential exams and to help career and technical students transition to the workforce.

“By expanding computer science education and creating this transition program, we can better retain the skilled workforce Kansas produces through our K-12 schools,” Gov. Kelly said. “In addition, it signals to companies looking to build or expand their business that Kansas is the place to do it.”

The bill also provides scholarships for educators in rural areas and underrepresented socioeconomic groups to train in computer science education.

“HB2466 will bring much-needed resources and training to our teachers,” Representative Steve Huebert (R-Valley Center) said. “With that, more classes will be offered, allowing students to gain the computer science skills they need for today’s workforce demands.”

The bill was introduced to the House on Jan. 10 and referred to the Committee on Education. It passed the House on March 9 under an Emergency Final Action vote of 115-4.

HB 2466 was then sent to the Senate and referred to its Committee on Education. It passed with amendments under an Emergency Final Action vote of 27-11.

The Senate voted to pass the legislation as amended on Apr. 27 with a 29-6 vote. The bill as amended passed the House on the same day with a 109-10 vote. It was enrolled and presented to Gov. Kelly on May 6.

With Kelly’s signature, the bill will head to the Secretary of State’s Office for printing in the Session Laws, which is typically published on July 1 and will officially codify the legislation as a law.

