Advertisement

Motorcycle driver eludes TPD for 8 days, leaves passenger in critical condition

Austen Burris
Austen Burris(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a motorcycle driver eluded Topeka Police for 8 days and left a female passenger in critical condition following a wreck, he was arrested on Monday.

The Topeka Police Department says around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of the 3500 block of SW 29th Terrace for multiple violations.

Officers said the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Austen T. Burris, 31, of Topeka, failed to stop when emergency lights were activated and sped off. They said they did not pursue the bike and lost sight of it.

Just before 2 a.m. on May 2, officers said they again saw Burris on his motorcycle - this time with a passenger - and attempted to stop him again in the area of 17th and SW Western when he again sped off. They said they again chose not to pursue him as he was last seen westbound on SW 17th.

About 10 minutes after the second sighting, officers said they again saw Burris’s bike in the area of SW 16th and SW College where it looked like it had been involved in an accident. They said they found a female who had suffered life-threatening injuries and rushed her to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

On Monday, May 9, officers said they found Burris on an attempt to locate at 3513 SW 19th St. and arrested him.

Burris was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Battery; Failure to stop at an accident, resulting in Great Bodily Injury; Felony Elude; Reckless Driving; Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

David Lawver
Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity
FILE - Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.
Council Grove K9 helps officers make Monday drug arrest
Police search a stolen vehicle that was crashed after a chase in Pottawatomie Co. on May 7, 2022.
Police still on the hunt for man who crashed stolen vehicle in Pottawatomie Co.
Vicki Shelton, 61, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the death of a...
Topeka woman charged with murder of live-in boyfriend