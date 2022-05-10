Motorcycle driver eludes TPD for 8 days, leaves passenger in critical condition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a motorcycle driver eluded Topeka Police for 8 days and left a female passenger in critical condition following a wreck, he was arrested on Monday.

The Topeka Police Department says around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of the 3500 block of SW 29th Terrace for multiple violations.

Officers said the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Austen T. Burris, 31, of Topeka, failed to stop when emergency lights were activated and sped off. They said they did not pursue the bike and lost sight of it.

Just before 2 a.m. on May 2, officers said they again saw Burris on his motorcycle - this time with a passenger - and attempted to stop him again in the area of 17th and SW Western when he again sped off. They said they again chose not to pursue him as he was last seen westbound on SW 17th.

About 10 minutes after the second sighting, officers said they again saw Burris’s bike in the area of SW 16th and SW College where it looked like it had been involved in an accident. They said they found a female who had suffered life-threatening injuries and rushed her to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

On Monday, May 9, officers said they found Burris on an attempt to locate at 3513 SW 19th St. and arrested him.

Burris was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Battery; Failure to stop at an accident, resulting in Great Bodily Injury; Felony Elude; Reckless Driving; Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License.

