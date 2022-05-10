Advertisement

Mattress fire early Tuesday evening damages East Topeka home

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mattress fire early Tuesday evening damaged a two-story home in East Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 5:08 p.m. Tuesday at a home at 1101 S.E. Lime.

Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that light smoke was seen coming from the residence when crews arrived.

The smoke intensified after firefighters began fighting the blaze, with thick smoke coming out of an upstairs window on the south side of the residence.

Fire officials said the fire was believed to have started on a mattress in the rear portion of the home’s first floor.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

