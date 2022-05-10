Kansans encouraged to participate in statewide virtual job fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will host its 14th virtual job fair with previous success connecting hundreds of job seekers and employers.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she encourages residents to participate in the upcoming KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair between 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

“KANSASWORKS has done an exceptional job of continuing to connect Kansas employers and those seeking employment,” Gov. Kelly said. “Providing a skilled workforce is key to continuing the positive economic momentum we have seen in Kansas.”

Kelly said the state has held 13 virtual job fairs since the start of 2020 with hundreds of employers and job seekers having participated. She said the job fair allows job seekers to apply, live chat and virtually interview with employers who are part of the event.

“We are bringing new businesses to Kansas every day and these businesses need qualified candidates to fill open positions in order to grow and prosper, “Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “By continuing to hold virtual job fairs, we are ensuring that we are meeting the needs of both employers and prospective employees.”

The Governor said registration is required to participate, regardless of previous participation. She said the job fair portal will feature a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers have been encouraged to dress professionally as employers could request a video interview during the fair.

Kelly said candidates will be able to participate through any digital device including a computer, tablet or mobile phone. Those with a disability may request accommodations with their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the events.

To register for the Virtual Job Fair, click HERE.

