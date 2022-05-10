Jurassic Quest migrates to Topeka as Dino Days gears down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just as Topeka Dino Days gears down, another event of Jurassic-sized proportions is headed to Stormont Vail Events Center.

Stormont Vail Events Center says the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in the content will head to the capital city bigger and better than ever. It said the heard of photorealistic dinos will be ready to delight Kansans when Jurassic Quest heads into town between June 24-26.

The Events Center noted that Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since the COVID-19 pandemic began and will visit with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family. The exhibit will include life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “triceratots” soft play area, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities and more.

New for 2022, the Events Center said the event will feature “The Quest” its official educational and entertaining journey through Jurassic Quest. It said the Quest is an interactive adventure where guests will meet dinos and prehistoric sea creatures, take a unique Dino Snap, search for fossils, watch a live Raptor Training Experience and more. Adventurers will be able to follow the 10 clues to the “Quest Spot” signs and collect a prize at the end.

The Events Center has invited families to walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see dinos who ruled the land, and take a deep dive into the Ancient Oceans exhibit to come face-to-face with the largest apex predator which ever existed - a moving, life-size 50-foot long megalodon.

The Events Center noted that families can meet the babies too, hatched only at Jurassic Quest - Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops. Attendees may even catch one of the star dino trainers Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nich or Park Ranger Marty.

Loved by millions, the Events Center said Jurassic Quest will feature a herd of animatronic dinosaurs which are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar. The event works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail - from color to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers.

Tickets to Jurassic Quest start at $19. To purchase some for the family, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.