JCPD sees spike in car burlgaries with cases mapped all over city

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police officers have warned of an increase in car burglaries as cases are mapped all over the city.

The Junction City Police Department has warned residents of an increase in vehicle burglary reports since the start of 2022.

Officers said there is no significant concentration area within the city as cases have been mapped across town.

While several arrests have been made, JCPD said officers continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries. However, in nearly every case, they said the burglarized vehicle had been left unlocked overnight.

Officers have pleaded with Junction City residents to take an extra moment to ensure their vehicles are locked before they enter their nightly destinations.

Furthermore, officers have warned residents to not leave any valuables visible within the car, and if possible, park vehicles in a well-lit area.

