Hundreds of women to flock to Topeka Habitat build site for Women Build week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of women will flock to one Topeka Habitat build site for Women Build week.

The Topeka Habitat for Humanity says over the course of 10 days it will host more than 100 women for Women Build Week 2022. It said the event is meant to create an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere specifically for women to help themselves and their communities.

Topeka Habitat said volunteers on the build site will work under the guidance of construction staff and alongside the future homeowners to build homes as well as stronger and safer communities.

In addition to volunteer opportunities, Topeka Habitat said there will also be several educational opportunities including the Home Maintenance 101 class and a Women and Power Tools workshop.

Each year Topeka Habitat said Women Build Week makes a huge impact with hundreds of volunteer hours poured into the community, new skills learned and meaningful relationships built.

Topeka Habitat said Women Build volunteers will work at 2600 SW Buchanan St. - the future home of its 113th homeowner. It said volunteers will be on-site May 18-21, 24, and 26. There are still a few volunteer slots for the week open.

“This is such a rewarding experience for all involved. Our goals for Women Build Week 2022 are to empower, unite, advocate, and take action. We are providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves while taking action on the build site and advocating for safe and affordable housing in our community,” said Nikki MacMillan, COO, Topeka Habitat for Humanity. “Women Build Week is one of our favorite events - it is an incredibly rewarding and powerful experience.”

To sign up as a volunteer for Women Build week, click HERE.

