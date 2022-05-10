Advertisement

Harvesters opens door to nutritional foods with free distribution

By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters hosted a free food giveaway Tuesday, May 10, at the Stormont Vail Events Center to ensure multiple families have access to nutrition.

Several thousand pounds of food were distributed to families in need on a first-come, first-serve basis with no I.D. required. This distribution, normally, happens on the second Tuesday of every month. Tuesday’s event was sponsored by the Topeka Turnaround Team, Inc., and Topeka Bible Church.

Paul Shafer, Topeka Bible Church’s Facilities Manager, says the demand for such an event is always there.

”There is always a need,” said Shafer. “We know that people who come through here are picking up for neighbors or other people not just for themselves. That is nice that they are willing to serve, and we are glad to be able to serve the community and fill a need.”

Shafer also says the number of cars coming to the event is expected to increase.

“Last couple of months we only had maybe less than 200 cars,” said Shafer. “I think we are going to have closer to 300 this month. “

Any volunteers who help at the food drive are also allowed to take home food if requested.

To find out when the next food distribution is in your area, just go to Harvester’s website to select and download the Kansas calendar.

